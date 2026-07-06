Trump International Doonbeg profits rise 9pc as Irish Open date approaches

International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare delivered close to $20 million (€17.6 million) in income last year, solidifying it as a highly lucrative asset within the Trump Organisation’s portfolio.

The resort delivered $14.15 million from golf course operations via TIGL Ireland Enterprises and $4.78 million from hotel operations via TIGL Ireland Management. Separate Irish filings revealed that operating profits rose 9% to €2.23 million on total revenues of €17.3 million.

The overall Doonbeg resort is valued between $25 million and $50 million.

Corporate directors, including Eric Trump, noted that Donald Trump’s political re-election has massively elevated the global profile of the property. This heightened visibility directly drove higher sales across green fees, memberships, luxury accommodation, and hotel services.

The Trump Organization has ploughed more than €40 million into the resort since purchasing it out of receivership in 2014. Management is executing a plan to “invest significantly” over the next 24 months to further upgrade the golf course and hotel facilities.

The resort is set to gain further commercial momentum as it hosts the professional Amgen Irish Open from September 10–13, 2026. High-profile players like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are scheduled to compete. President Trump has publicly indicated via video message that he plans to travel to Ireland to attend the tournament.

While Doonbeg’s growth is strong, it represents a small portion of Trump’s broader international and domestic sports property empire: [