Ryanair to appeal Italian competition commission fine for allegedly abusing dominant position with travel agents

Ryanair has confirmed it is to immediately appeal against a €256m fine from the Italian Competition Authority. The ruling by Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato claims Ryanair abused a dominant position concerning travel agents. The airline labels the decision legally flawed and inconsistent with a Milan Court precedent.

Ryanair stated the January 2024 Milan Court ruling endorsed its direct distribution model for consumer benefit. The airline argues its market share in Italy is non-dominant at just over 30%. It claims the AGCM used an incorrect market definition to invent the dominance claim.

The airline says that its approved OTA agreements guarantee price transparency and access to fares. Ryanair maintains the fine is an affront to consumer protection and competition law. It expressed confidence the courts will overturn the ruling on appeal.

Michael O’Leary shared, “Today’s AGCM ruling is both legally unsound, and it contradicts the Precedent Milan Court Ruling of January 2024, which declared that Ryanair’s direct distribution model ‘undoubtedly benefits consumers’.”

“Ryanair maintains that its distribution agreements promote price transparency and protect consumers from overcharging by certain OTAs .If today’s legally unsound AGCM Ruling and fine is not appealed, then the AGCM proposes to set itself above the Milan Courts in making competition decisions. Ryanair has fought for many years for transparent pricing, and our approved OTA agreements (which have been agreed by almost every large OTA, with the notable exception of one Spanish OTA) are manifestly and clearly pro-consumer,”.

“This AGCM ruling is an affront to the Precedent Milan Court Ruling, and also an affront to consumer protection and competition law

“Ryanair has grown rapidly in Italy – and in many other markets across Europe – by always offering the lowest air fares in every single market in which we operate. This legally baseless AGCM ruling, and its absurd €256m fine, undermines consumer protection and competition law, and it will be overturned on appeal.”