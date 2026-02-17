Ryanair to end Dublin to Palanga and Belfast to Kaunas routes in April 2026

Ryanair has confirmed it will discontinue two Lithuanian rouotes, its Dublin to Palanga route and Belfast to Kaunas service from April 2026 just before the peak summer travel period.

The decision forms part of a wider European network review affecting various airports. Palanga serves as a popular seaside resort with a long sandy coastline while Kaunas offers city break appeal.

Lithuanian Airports noted that Ryanair is increasing frequencies on other routes from Vilnius Kaunas and Palanga instead. The cuts may reduce options for Irish holidaymakers seeking Baltic alternatives to traditional sun destinations.