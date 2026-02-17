Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Ryanair to end Dublin to Palanga and Belfast to Kaunas routes in April 2026
Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024
Michael O'Leary

Ryanair to end Dublin to Palanga and Belfast to Kaunas routes in April 2026

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

Ryanair has confirmed it will discontinue two Lithuanian rouotes, its Dublin to Palanga route and Belfast to Kaunas service from April 2026 just before the peak summer travel period. 

The decision forms part of a wider European network review affecting various airports. Palanga serves as a popular seaside resort with a long sandy coastline while Kaunas offers city break appeal. 

Lithuanian Airports noted that Ryanair is increasing frequencies on other routes from Vilnius Kaunas and Palanga instead. The cuts may reduce options for Irish holidaymakers seeking Baltic alternatives to traditional sun destinations.

Related posts:

Michael Rousseau CEO of Air CanadaNorth American air travel declined 10pc in January 2026 Eoin Moran Director of Met EireannMet Éireann radar at Dublin Airport offline since wednesday Zurab Pololikashvili secretary general of UNWTOUN Tourism launches road map towards the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism 2027 Pieter Elbers CEO of IndiGoIndiGo Named ‘Best Aviation Service Provider’ at Wings India 2026
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.