Lessor BOOM: Fleet of 1,461 aircraft & income of $2.17bn – AerCap’s BOOMING quarterly results

AerCap reported Q2 net income of $726m ($4.65 per share).

H1 net income reached $1.54bn ($9.72 per share).

Basic lease rents increased 1pc in Q2 and 2pc in H1.

Total assets were $71.18bn with equity of $18.41bn.

The adjusted debt-to-equity ratio was 2.05 to 1.

AerCap Holdings has reported its financial results for the three and six months ended 30 June 2026. The company achieved total revenues of $2.17bn in Q2 and $4.41bn in H1, with net income of $726m ($4.65 per share) in Q2 and $1.54bn ($9.72 per share) in H1. Basic lease rents increased 1pc in Q2 and 2pc in H1, driven by asset acquisitions and entry into service of converted Boeing 777-300ER freighters.

Operating expenses for the six months totalled $2.72bn, including $1.28bn in depreciation and amortisation. Interest expense decreased 8pc in H1 to $936m due to a lower average outstanding debt balance of $43.5bn. Net recoveries related to the Ukraine Conflict totalled $28m from insurance settlement proceeds for two aircraft lost in Russia, bringing total pre-tax recoveries since 2023 to approximately $3.0bn.

The company’s flight equipment portfolio as of 30 June 2026 comprised 1,461 owned aircraft, 128 managed aircraft, and commitments to purchase 379 new aircraft through 2034. Total assets reached $71.18bn, with total liabilities of $52.77bn and total equity of $18.41bn. The adjusted debt to equity ratio was 2.05 to 1, with an average cost of debt of 4.1pc for H1.