KEY takeaways from yesterday’s launch of Corporate Strategy 2026-2029:as Fáilte Ireland puts food back on the tourism agenda

Fáilte Ireland fronted its 2026-2029 Corporate Strategy with six pillars.

The strategy targets 7pc annual domestic tourism revenue growth.

Employment of 250,000 people in tourism is targeted by 2030.

90pc of SMEs should use advanced digital tools by 2031.

Tourism must contribute to a 45pc reduction in emissions by 2030.

Fáilte Ireland’s Corporate Strategy 2026-2029, setting out six strategic pillars including Accelerate Digital Transformation, Make Food a Hero, Champion Tourism Careers, Elevate the Visitor Experience, Strengthen Regional Development, and put Sustainability at the Heart of Irish Tourism. The strategy aims to deliver 7pc annual domestic tourism revenue growth, grow less mature destinations by 7pc per annum, and achieve employment of 250,000 people in tourism by 2030.

The strategy targets 90pc of tourism SMEs using advanced digital tools by 2031 and at least 25pc actively using AI-driven solutions. Tourism is expected to contribute to a 45pc reduction in tourism-related emissions by 2030. The strategy acknowledges dependencies including Dublin Airport capacity constraints being resolved and adequate tourism accommodation capacity.

The strategy covers the period 2026-2029 but is framed within longer-term horizons extending to 2031 and 2036. Quantitative anchors include growing domestic overnight revenue from €3.6bn in 2024 to €5.8bn by 2031. Approximately 50pc of tourism revenue is currently generated between June and September, requiring priority growth in the October to May period.

The six pillars:

We will deploy a suite of supports that will help destinations and industry clients use AI and digital tools to improve on-line presence, AI–discoverability, enhance conversion performance and lift productivity, we will measure outcomes and focus on improving commercial impact.

Make Food a Hero We will work across the sector to ensure we turn Irish tourism’s food and drink propositions into a more connected, discoverable set of experiences, linking producers, places and stories to grow regional pride, visitor spend and off‑peak demand – elevating the quality of the culinary offering and improving domestic and international perceptions of Irish food.

Champion Tourism Careers We will position tourism as a respected, future‑focused career that offers clear pathways and meaningful progression. Collaborating with employers and education partners we will build a modern, skilled, and sustainable tourism workforce that reflects the creativity and diversity of the sector. We will reframe tourism as a career of choice where people can start, grow, lead, and build successful businesses. Through clear pathways we will broaden awareness of the opportunities for tourism professionals.

Elevate the Visitor Experience We will work at destination and enterprise level to ensure Ireland excels across every aspect of the visitor experience from the authenticity of the offering to the warmth of our welcome, to the ease of planning, booking and moving through our destinations, we will give visitors more than they expect. Every interaction and experience should feel effortless, memorable, inclusive and genuinely worth the journey, strengthening Ireland’s reputation and inspiring visitors to return again and again.

Strengthen Regional Development We will partner with local stakeholders to co-create local destination visions and plans that underpin Ireland’s regional and seasonal development ambitions, using a destination maturity model to tailor the right destination development measures for each place. In less mature destinations, we will work with local stakeholders to build capability, develop product and strengthen placemaking. In mature destinations, we will focus on supply- and demand-side measures that grow off-peak demand and ensure an excellent visitor experience.

Sustainability at the Heart of Irish Tourism We will ensure that tourism growth strengthens the natural and social capital on which the industry depends. Supported by regional sustainable tourism indicators and practical initiatives, sustainability will be embedded and tracked across all aspects of tourism development, including climate resilience, nature‑positive practices, efficient resource use and the long‑term wellbeing of communities.

Caroline Bocquel shared; I was pleased to present the strategy to industry representatives this morning and to share our vision for the future of Irish tourism. Aligned with the ambitions of A New Era for Irish Tourism, the strategy sets out a clear roadmap to drive sustainable domestic tourism growth, strengthen competitiveness and deliver greater regional and seasonal balance across the country. Tourism remains one of Ireland’s most important economic sectors, supporting almost 229,000 jobs and making a significant contribution to communities and local economies nationwide. As the sector navigates an increasingly competitive and digital marketplace, our focus is on helping businesses improve performance, build capability and seize new opportunities for growth. Over the coming years, we will accelerate digital and AI adoption, strengthen enterprise and skills supports, and enhance access to data and insights to support better decision making. We will also take a more targeted approach to investment, focusing on initiatives that deliver the greatest economic impact for destinations and communities. The development of a new Culinary Tourism Strategy and a new Outdoor Ireland programme will build on Ireland’s strengths in food, drink and outdoor experiences, creating compelling reasons to travel, encouraging longer stays and supporting visitor dispersal throughout the year. Delivering these ambitions will require strong collaboration across industry, government, local authorities and communities. I look forward to working with our stakeholders as we implement this programme and continue to strengthen Ireland’s tourism offering for the benefit of businesses, destinations and communities across the country.