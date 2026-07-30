Brussels Charleroi to close for runway repairs in late 2028

Brussels Charleroi will close for 11 weeks from 15 August to 31 October 2028.

The runway has not been fully renovated in 40 years.

It was extended from 2,550 to 3,200 metres in 2019.

Unions expressed worries about the return of traffic.

Ryanair downsized Charleroi operations over higher aviation taxes.

Brussels Charleroi Airport will close for 11 weeks from 15 August to 31 October 2028 for repairs on its only runway. The runway has not been fully renovated in 40 years, although it was extended from 2,550 to 3,200 metres in 2019. Unions expressed worries about the return of traffic to the airport, enhanced by Ryanair’s earlier decision to downsize its Charleroi operations over higher aviation taxes in Belgium.

The airport is currently served by Ryanair, Wizz Air, Pegasus Airlines, Air Corsica, and Volotea. The closure will affect all operations during the 11-week period, requiring airlines to adjust schedules or temporarily suspend services.