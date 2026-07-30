Lessor BOOM: Income up 45pc in Avolon quarterly results

Avolon Q2 net income was US$209 million, up 45% year-on-year.

Lease revenue increased 7% to US$726 million.

Operating cash flow rose 8% to US$501 million.

S&P upgraded Avolon to BBB, aligning with Moody’s and Fitch.

The Board approved an interim dividend of US$201 million.

Acquired 21 aircraft, sold 30 aircraft and ended the quarter with 109 aircraft agreed for sale and commitments for 503 aircraft



Avolon has reported Q2 2026 net income of US$209m, up 45pc year-on-year, with lease revenue increasing 7pc to US$726m and operating cash flow rising 8pc to US$501m. The company generated US$2.4bn in operating cash flow over the last 12 months. S&P Global Ratings upgraded Avolon to BBB, aligning with Moody’s (Baa2) and Fitch (BBB).

The company acquired 21 aircraft and sold 30 aircraft during the quarter, ending with 109 aircraft agreed for sale and commitments for 503 aircraft. Total available liquidity reached US$12bn, including US$356m of unrestricted cash and US$8bn in undrawn debt facilities. The unsecured to total debt ratio stood at 79pc, with net debt to equity of 2.5 times and a sources to uses ratio of 2.0 times.

The Board approved an interim dividend of US$201m in respect of H1 2026. Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, stated the company delivered another strong quarter and the S&P upgrade reflects the strength of the business and balance sheet. Avolon’s owned, managed, and committed fleet totals 1,117 aircraft serving 138 airlines in 60 countries.

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, shared, “We delivered another strong quarter, with net income increasing 45pc year-on-year to US$209m.”