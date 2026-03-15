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Saint Patrick’s parades taking place worldwide TODAY Sunday

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By on News & Knowledge
  • Philadelphia, PA: The Philadelphia Saint Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 11:00 am at 16th and JFK.
  • New Haven, CT: The Greater New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for this date.
  • Farmingdale, NY: Annual parade starts at 2:00 pm from Northside School.
  • Eastchester, NY: 20th Annual Parade at 3:00 pm.
  • Hollywood, FL: “South Florida’s Largest Parade” and festival starting at 12:00 pm. 
  • Toronto, ON: The Saint Patrick’s Parade of Toronto begins at 12:00 pm at the corner of Saint George and Bloor, featuring marching bands and cultural performers.
  • Peterborough, ON: A local parade celebrating Irish heritage starts at 2:00 pm at Peterborough City Hall. 
  • London,” The Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Festival Parade kicks off at 12:00 pm from Hyde Park Corner, travelling through Piccadilly to Trafalgar Square.
  • Manchester: The Manchester St Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Sunday, March 15th.
  • Limerick: While the main parade is on March 17th, the 54th Limerick International Band Championship and various county-wide parades are held on March 15th.
  • England: parades are scheduled in Huddersfield, Leicester, Wigan (40th anniversary), and Leeds. 
See also  QUEBEC Saint Patrick’s day EVENTS

Saint Patrick’s Day county by county in Ireland

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

Saint Patrick’s Day state by state in the USA

Alabama – Alaska – Arizona – Arkansas – California – Colorado – Connecticut – Delaware – Florida – Georgia – Hawaii – Idaho – Illinois –Indiana – Iowa – Kansas – Kentucky – Louisiana – Maine – Maryland – Massachusetts – Michigan – Minnesota – Mississippi – Missouri – Montana – Nebraska – Nevada – New Hampshire – New Jersey – New Mexico – New York – North Carolina – North Dakota – Ohio – Oklahoma – Oregon – Pennsylvania – Rhode Island – South Carolina – South Dakota – Tennessee – Texas – Utah – Vermont – Virginia – Washington DC – Washington State – West Virginia – Wisconsin – Wyoming – 

See also  ASIA Saint Patrick's day events

Saint Patrick’s Day province by province in Canada

Alberta – British Columbia – Manitoba – New Brunswick – Newfoundland and Labrador – Nova Scotia – Ontario – Prince Edward Island – Quebec – Saskatchewan

Saint Patrick’s Day state by state in Australia

New South Wales – Northern Territory – Queensland – Tasmania – Victoria – Western Australia

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