SAS Scandinavian Airlines to confirm ‘large wide body order’

SAS Scandinavian Airlines has confirmed ongoing talks with Airbus and Boeing for a large widebody aircraft order expected to conclude in the second half of 2026. Chief Executive Anko van der Werff indicated consideration of smaller variants such as the A330neo and B787 alongside larger types including the A350 and B777X. The airline anticipates enhanced connectivity at hubs particularly Copenhagen Kastrup following Air France KLM’s equity investment and the transition to SkyTeam.

The discussions reflect expectations of rising long haul demand as SAS strengthens its network position. The carrier currently operates an all Airbus widebody fleet and seeks to expand capacity for transatlantic and other intercontinental routes. Finalisation will depend on fleet strategy alignment with growth opportunities in key markets.

SAS Scandinavian Airlines shared in a written statement “We are in talks with both Airbus and Boeing regarding a large widebody order and hope to finalise a new order in the second half of 2026.”

