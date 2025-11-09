SEVEN key takeaways from the Travel Centres 2025 conference in Naas:
- Collaboration remains central to independent agent success. Tom Randles of the Irish Travel Agents Association marked Travel Centres’ 20-year milestone in his opening address and praised founders Dominic and Bernie Burke for building partnerships that strengthen advocacy, training, and policy influence.
- Personal service continues to define high-street survival despite digital change. Sandra Corkin outlined how, at a time of travel scams, a web presented shop with uniformed trust generated trust, and after sales support secured repeat business. Gerry Duffy outlined how focus was the determiner of success in the travel business.
- External validation drives improvement. Pippa Jacks outlined the TTG Top 50 awards, where customer service carries highest marks. All entrants receive a confidential insight report benchmarking consultant sales, margins, turnover, and service practices. Panellists from Travel Centres agencies confirmed the entry process prompts reflection and operational upgrades even without winning.
- Cruise lines plan major fleet growth. MSC Cruises expands to 27 ships by 2030, launches Explora Journeys luxury vessels with 40 percent Black Friday discounts, and introduces World Asia in December 2026 with 666 disability cabins. Celebrity Cruises invests 250 million euro in Millennium-class refits and deploys eight ships in Europe for 2026, its largest season.
- Family and premium offerings dominate new tonnage. Jennifer Callister reminded delegates Royal Caribbean’s third Icon-class ship Legend of the Seas starts July 2026 from Rome, carrying 10,000 across 20 decks with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory show. MSC offers children-free cruising until 17 November at 200 euro per person weekly. Celebrity names its sixth Edge-series ship Celebrity Xcel.
- Private destinations and beach clubs expand. Royal Caribbean opens Royal Beach Club Nassau later 2025 with inclusive cover charge, followed by Cozumel 2026 and Rhodes 2027. CocoCay Mexico arrives 2027 featuring the world’s longest river. Celebrity ships call year-round at Perfect Day at CocoCay.
- Agent support tools and incentives grow. Royal Caribbean agents earn 50 Cruising Power points before 14 November for Legend familiarisation competition. Celebrity Central portal and dedicated trade phone line aid bookings. MSC and Celebrity thanked Travel Centres members for partnership and provide conference-desk materials.