EIGHT Dublin flights cancelled as severe storms cause disruption at JFK & Newark

Severe summer thunderstorms crawling up the East Coast have triggered widespread flight delays and cancellations at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Washington Dulles and LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

Dublin rotations cancelled include

Washington UA311@08.50 & inbound UA310

Newark UA022@09.30 & inbound UA023

JFK DL045@13.15 & inbound DL044

Newark UA316@13.35 & inbound UA317

As a slow-moving storm system impacts the dense Northeast aviation corridor, airlines have already canceled over 1,100 flights across the United States. The New York metropolitan hubs are currently enduring the highest volume of disruptions nationwide. [1, 2]

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)implemented strict traffic management programs to handle the heavy rain, wind, and lightning:

Newark closed completely to general aviation traffic until 8:00 PM ET, with commercial departures facing delays climbing past 45 minutes. JFK International reopened but experienced an average departure delay of 75 minutes due to terminal weather routing. LaGuardia is operating under a highly restrictive ground delay program, capping arrivals at just 30 aircraft per hour and causing ripple delays between 95 minutes and 3 hours.

Major carriers with large footprints in the Northeast are bearing the brunt of the weather disruptions:

American Airlines has proactively canceled roughly 6% of its daily schedule totaling more than 200 flights and issued severe weather waivers. JetBlue Airways is experiencing severe gridlock, with roughly 38% of its regional departures heavily delayed because its network is highly concentrated in the congested JFK and EWR corridors. Displaced flight crews and aircraft out of position mean that scheduling turbulence is highly likely to roll into the upcoming days. Cross-border routes into Canada (Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax) are facing particularly severe backlogs.

Passengers are advised to take immediate action before heading to your termina,