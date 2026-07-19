MHL Hotel group expands Dublin portfolio with €95m deal

US billionaire John Malone’s MHL has acquired Dublin airport hotels in a €95m deal, bringing its Irish portfolio to 16 properties. The move strengthens the group’s presence in the key airport hospitality sector.

The MHL Hotel Collection has completed Ireland’s most valuable hotel transaction of 2026, acquiring two major Dublin Airport properties from Tifco Hotel Group for a deal valued near €95m to €100m. The purchase marks MHL’s first entry into the competitive airport market.

The group has acquired the four-star Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport (209 rooms) and the three-star Holiday Inn Express Dublin Airport (214 rooms) located at Santry Demesne. The transaction values the 423 combined guestrooms at roughly €224,586 per room.

The transaction was brokered via agents at CBRE Hotels Ireland and JLL Ireland, the deal awaits approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and is expected to finalize by late summer 2026.

Co-founded by American billionaire John Malone, Paul Higgins, and John Lally, MHL’s dual-branded airport acquisition expands its overall footprint to 16 properties across Ireland. The transaction is funded on the heels of major financial restructuring, including a recent €190m refinancing package secured with AIB Group.

The addition strengthens MHL’s footprint as the largest regional operator in the capital, joining its established city collection of the he College Green Hotel (formerly the Westin), InterContinental Dublin, and Brooks Hotel and the Trinity City, Hilton Charlemont, The Spencer, The Morgan, and Moxy Dublin Cit