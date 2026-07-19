Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 to bring major tourism lift to Belfast

Belfast is preparing to host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann from 2 to 9 August 2026, the world’s largest celebration of traditional Irish music and culture.

The event is expected to draw large crowds and boost hospitality and tourism across the city. Organisers recommend early booking of accommodation, including hotels, guesthouses and camping options. Strong transport links via airports, roads, rail and ferries will support visitors from Ireland and beyond. The Fleadh promises a week of music, culture and community events.

The official programme for the Fleadh Cheoil will run from Sunday 2 August to Sunday 9 August 2026, transforming Belfast into a massive cultural hub expected to draw over 800,000 visitors and generate an estimated £60m (€60m) boost to the local tourism economy.

This marks the first time the world’s largest celebration of Irish traditional music will take place in Belfast, cementing its status as a UNESCO City of Music.

The comprehensive, multi-venue lineup is designed to drive massive footfall across the city centre and its surrounding neighborhoods.

The central hub of the festival is the Free Gig Rig at Belfast City Hall, presenting 8 days of non-ticketed live music, large ensembles, and opening-day performances by award-winning groups like Goitse and the Blackwater Céilí Band.

Prestigious Concerts & Competitions: Indoor events, elite masterclasses, and the official All-Ireland competitions (running Friday 7 – Sunday 9 August) are distributed across high-capacity institutions, Ulster Hall and Waterfront Hall, ICC Belfast.

And educational spaces at Ulster University and Assembly buildings.

An Irish language hub located at The MAC, offering free daily Gaeilge language taster sessions, history walks, conversational circles, and family activities.

A massive fringe programme features over 90 neighborhood events spreading cultural tourism outside the immediate city centre.

Belfast City Council . Key events include international showcases like Mexican dancing at Saltwater Square, the Beat Carnival at FLAXX on Brunswick Street, and a Persian-Kurdish-Celtic fusion concert at The Duncairn.

The Lyric Theatre is staging The Blind Fiddler, a traditional music drama/comedy set in a Belfast pub running throughout the festival window.

National broadcasters TG4 (delivering over 26 hours of live competition streams and primetime TV) and RTÉ Radio will broadcast live directly from the city streets, projecting Belfast to millions of international viewers.

To accommodate the influx, city authorities have implemented major pedestrian zones, bilingual wayfinding, and a robust dedicated Park and Ride network across three major sites to streamline visitor transit.