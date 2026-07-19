MSC World Asia commences first sea trials

The MSC World Asia began sea trials on 15 July 2026.

The LNG-powered vessel departed the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

Delivery is scheduled for late November 2026.

The ship will debut in Barcelona on 4 December 2026.

It is the third World Class ship after the World Europa and World America.

The MSC World Asia has begun its first sea trials ahead of delivery scheduled for late November 2026. The LNG-powered vessel departed the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard on 15 July 2026. The trials will validate the ship’s technical and operational performance, testing engines, maneuverability, fuel efficiency and safety systems.

MSC Cruises celebrated the milestone in a social media update, stating the vessel had taken to open water for the very first time. The company added the vessel was designed to offer the highest standards in every element onboard, from advanced engineering to thoughtfully designed spaces. The 205,700-ton vessel is scheduled to enter service in the Western Mediterranean later this year.

The MSC World Asia will welcome its first guests in Barcelona on 4 December 2026, offering a series of seven-night cruises to destinations in Spain, Italy, Malta and France. It is the third ship in MSC’s World Class, following the MSC World Europa (2022) and MSC World America (2025). The company will welcome five additional ships for the series through 2031, starting with the MSC World Atlantic in 2027.