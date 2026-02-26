Shannon Airport launches “The Best Place to Fly From” campaign

Shannon Airport has launched the “The Best Place to Fly From” campaign, a semi-animated advertisement that celebrated its hassle-free experience.

The campaign featured two animated birds and real staff members who assisted passengers from car park to departure gate.

The airport offered quick security screening, nearby car parks and inclusive services such as age-friendly provisions and the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Programme.

In 2026 the airport provided 40 routes, its largest schedule in 17 years, with new Ryanair services and increased frequencies on existing routes.

The integrated campaign ran across TV, cinema, radio, digital and out-of-home channels throughout the year.

Tim Ryan shared “This campaign captures the warmth, ease and personality that people associate with Shannon Airport. We wanted to create something fun that reflects the reality – passengers love flying from Shannon because it’s quick, friendly and hassle-free. The team here delivers an experience passengers simply won’t find elsewhere, and our two animated ‘frequent fliers’ bring that to life in a memorable way.”