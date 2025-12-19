Short-term legislation, lessons from Scotland

Fiona Campbell has told Scotland’s politicians that regulation of the short term rental business endangers an industry that generates €1.03bn in gross value added and supports 29,300 jobs.

Curtailing it will lead to growth in the black market and reduced compliance. The scheme interferes with possessions under Article 1 Protocol 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

She proposes place-sensitive regulation which would distinguish urban areas from rural and coastal locations.

Fiona Campbell shared “The stakes are high for our sector, for communities, for rural economies, and for the credibility of government policymaking.” Fiona Campbell shared “If policymakers press ahead with one-size-fits-all controls, punitive planning barriers, or licensing schemes that extinguish viable businesses without evidence or compensation, then they should expect to be challenged. The legal advice is clear. Scotland has opened the door. Ireland is walking toward the same wall.”

“I am saying this in a room that includes government departments and tourism authorities because it is far better to prevent an unlawful scheme than to defend one in court. But if necessary, the sector will defend itself.”