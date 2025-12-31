Trending
Martin Lydon CEO of Sligo County Council
Sligo’s Markree Castle seeks permission for 10 additional guest rooms

Hotels & Beds
  • Application lodged for 10 guest units.
  • Lane upgrades to service road.
  • Car-parking area extends.
  • Waste-water system connects.
  • Landscaping works included.

Sligo’s Markree Castle owners are seekiing permission for additional guest accommodation at the Sligo site. 

Kilcumney Arms Hotel Ltd lodged the application with Sligo County Council. Plans include ten one-bedroom units and upgrading the existing lane into a service road. Other terms cover car-parking, connections to waste-water systems, landscaping and ancillary works. 

Markree Castle, which stands on a 500-acre estate and evolved from a 14th-century towerhouse and saw extensive renovations in 2017. 

The castle features 31 en-suite bedrooms finished to luxury standards and modern amenities complementing the 17th-century structure. It positions itself as a key wedding venue. 

