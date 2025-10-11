Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Spanish Embassy hosts national day at Riu Plaza Gresham Hotel

Spanish Embassy hosts national day at Riu Plaza Gresham Hotel

0
By on Knowledge & News
Cristian Font Chargé d’Affaires ad interim

The Spanish Embassy in Dublin, led by Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Cristian Font, hosted Spain’s National Day at the Riu Plaza The Gresham Hotel.

The event featured a live performance by the band Salsa Brava, alongside Spanish food, wines, and beer, with Ambassador-Designate Teresa Lizaranzu in attendance.

Avant Money, a branch of Spain’s Bankinter, supports over 200,000 Irish customers with personal loans, credit cards, and mortgages, employing over 300 people in Ireland.

AYESA, a Seville-based engineering firm with a turnover of €717 million, operates in 24 countries and ranks among the top global providers in water and transportation engineering.

Other sponsors included Elecnor Group, Grifols, IDOM, and Indra Group, each contributing to sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, and technology in Ireland and globally.

See also  Tibet's Everest Scenic Area tourism suspended as hundreds caught in snowstorm

Related posts:

IMEX America reports successful second day with increased attendance Harry Sommer of NCLNew cruise line fees to include €46.50 for dining no-shows Queue of climbers on Mount Everest in the aftermath of cornice collapse May 21 2024Tibet’s Everest Scenic Area tourism suspended as hundreds caught in snowstorm Glenn Valentin GM of the Westbury HotelWestbury reveals offer of €780 two-night “Season of Sparkle” packages
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.