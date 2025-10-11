Spanish Embassy hosts national day at Riu Plaza Gresham Hotel

Cristian Font Chargé d’Affaires ad interim

The Spanish Embassy in Dublin, led by Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Cristian Font, hosted Spain’s National Day at the Riu Plaza The Gresham Hotel.

The event featured a live performance by the band Salsa Brava, alongside Spanish food, wines, and beer, with Ambassador-Designate Teresa Lizaranzu in attendance.

Avant Money, a branch of Spain’s Bankinter, supports over 200,000 Irish customers with personal loans, credit cards, and mortgages, employing over 300 people in Ireland.

AYESA, a Seville-based engineering firm with a turnover of €717 million, operates in 24 countries and ranks among the top global providers in water and transportation engineering.

Other sponsors included Elecnor Group, Grifols, IDOM, and Indra Group, each contributing to sectors like infrastructure, healthcare, and technology in Ireland and globally.