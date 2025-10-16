Tenerife’s Spring Hotels appoints Don Clarke account manager for Ireland

Don Clarke

Spring Hotels appointed Don Clarke as Key Account Manager for Ireland to drive trade partnerships.

The Spring Hotels group manages six hotels in Arona, Tenerife, after recently acquiring three hotels from the Mare Nostrum Resort.: Hotel Arona Gran, Hotel Vulcano, Hotel Bitácora, Cleopatra Palace, Mediterranean Palace, and Hotel Sir Anthony.

With over 25 years of travel industry experience, Clarke will leverage relationships to boost bookings via the Spring Pro portal.

The group offers incentives like free airport transfers for bookings of seven nights or longer. Clarke will engage agents at the Holiday World Show in Dublin in January 2026 and through consortium roadshows.

Joanne Robinson, Head of International Sales shared: “Don’s reputation makes him the ideal ambassador for Spring in Ireland.”

Don Clarke shared: “I’m delighted to help Spring grow its presence across Ireland at this exciting time.”