Saint Helena Airport regains category 6 accreditation and resumes full operations

Saint Helena government shared in a written statement SHG is pleased to announce that today, 15 February, Saint Helena Airport has regained Category 6 accreditation for its firefighting capabilities and full operations can resume. This is down to the incredible hard work and long hours put in by the mechanics at the airport, supported by specialist engineers from Marcé. Full commissioning tests have been undertaken with tender R1, which will be supported by R3 and Saint Helena Fire and Rescue Service. The results have been accepted by the independent regulator, ASSI. Repairs to R2 will continue, but do not affect accreditation. We continue to look at longer term replacement options, with the support of FCDO, to ensure better resilience. The first Airlink flight will be on Tuesday, 17 February, subject to favourable weather. Tickets will NOT be sold for this flight, or for Saturday, 21 February. Those with pre-booked tickets specifically for these flights should travel as normal. The remaining seats will be used for repatriation and allocated based on length of delay. Please do not contact Airlink or the Airport, Solomons will contact you with an update. Bookings will reopen for Tuesday, 24 February and beyond in due course. We would like to thank everyone for their patience, support and resilience through this challenging period.