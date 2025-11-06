Stena Line and Special Olympics Ireland announce partnership

Johan Edelman of Stena Line

Stena Line has announced a four-year sponsorship with Special Olympics Ireland from 2025 to 2028, supporting nearly 7,000 athletes with training and competition opportunities.

The partnership enhances programmes for confidence and resilience among athletes with intellectual disabilities across Ireland.

Funding supports athletes from local clubs to international representation, including World Winter and Summer Games.

The collaboration marks Stena Line’s 30 years of service in Dublin and Belfast, starting 20 November 2025, focusing on inclusion.

The initiative aims to strengthen communities and provide lifelong development through sport.

Ashwen Maliyakal shared “As an athlete, Special Olympics has helped me to develop my sporting talents, make friendships, and grow in confidence.”

Johan Edelman shared “We’re honoured to celebrate them by launching a new four-year partnership with Special Olympics Ireland.”

Karen Coventry shared “This long-term commitment from Stena Line will have a truly transformational impact.”