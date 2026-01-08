The Stone Sessions series is to launch its 2026 season at Johnstown Castle in County Wexford on 17 January at 7pm. The event features emerging duo Toothpick with Chris and Jess Bent performing in the gothic-style castle halls. The duo will share insights into their songwriting process blending R&B and soft rock.

Maker Lynn Haughton of The Upcycle Movement will introduce the evening with a talk on upcycling and creativity. The series builds on a sold-out 2025 event with Frankenstein Bolts. It widens access to heritage sites while connecting audiences with contemporary musicians and makers across Ireland.

Tickets cost from €15 for Irish Heritage Trust members and €16.50 for others.