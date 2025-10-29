Stoneybatter community group wins top prize at Dublin neighbourhood awards

Stoneybatter Pride of Place won top prize at Dublin City Neighbourhood Awards with €4,500 for organising festival, clean-ups, and community events.

The judges commended planting on Manor Street and Stoneybatter, adopting Stoneybatter Green, and monthly clean-ups with over 50 participants. The three-day Stoneybatter Festival features food, arts, crafts, and street party on Manor Street and Stoneybatter.

Finglas Tidy Towns received runner-up €3,500 for greening efforts and aiding other groups. Docklands Business Forum won the business category with plaque and €1,500 for over 10,000 volunteer hours including yoga and clean-ups.

Lord Mayor Ray McAdam shared I”t is my great pleasure and honour to welcome you all to the 21st Annual Dublin City Council Neighbourhood Awards. For more than two decades, these awards have shone a light on the extraordinary spirit of Dubliners — the residents, volunteers, community groups, schools, and local businesses who give their time, energy, and imagination to make our city better

Sinéad Mooney shared “the annual awards are all about recognising in a meaningful way the improvements made through the hundreds of hours of voluntary work done by people all over Dublin City. I’ve met such wonderful and passionate people along the way who are so committed to their city.”