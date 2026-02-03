Trending
Stormont Executive pauses proposed increases in hospitality rates

The Stormont Executive has paused proposed increases in hotel and hospitality rates for 2026 following industry concerns over financial pressure on pubs hotels cafes and restaurants.

The decision provides immediate relief to the sector which supports jobs and livelihoods across towns and cities. Airlines including British Airways American Airlines Ryanair and Aer Lingus welcomed the move as it supports tourism recovery.

Lobbyists say the pause avoids potential business closures and preserves the hospitality offering amid economic challenges.

