Strokestown Park secures €1.2m for nature-based tourism project

The Irish Heritage Trust has received €1.2m from Fáilte Ireland’s Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme for developments at Strokestown Park in Roscommon. The funding, co-financed by the Government of Ireland and the European Union under the EU Just Transition Fund, supports a nature-focused outdoor experience. The project will regenerate historic grounds, including woodlands, meadows, and river areas. New woodland paths with boardwalks and accessible trails will improve visitor access. The initiative opens in summer 2026 and combines natural heritage with the site’s cultural elements.

Developments prioritise conservation, biodiversity, and inclusive design for visitors of all ages. Family-friendly adventure zones and interactive play areas draw inspiration from the estate’s history. The scheme addresses underutilised natural features through creative engagement opportunities. Partnership with Westward Holdings Ltd., owners of the property, supports the works. The project drives tourism growth in the Roscommon region and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

John O’Driscoll, Irish Heritage Trust General Manager at Strokestown Park | The National Famine Museum, shared “This new project will revitalise Strokestown Park estate’s extraordinary natural and cultural assets, linking education and heritage with biodiversity and community well-being. It is also a wonderful opportunity to broaden the estate’s appeal for visitors of all ages and abilities, offering our younger guests the perfect blend of fun and learning.”