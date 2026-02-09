Surge in travel cancellations to Andalucía amid railway chaos

The Federación Andaluza de Hoteles y Alojamientos Turísticos (FAHAT) has warned of further cancellations for trips to Andalucía due to ongoing railway disruptions.

The chaos stems from a combination of strikes and recent storms like Leonardo, which have severed key rail links to the south. Hotels and tourism operators are experiencing sharp drops in reservations, with some estimatingms in losses.

The situation is particularly acute for elderly travellers under the Imserso programme, many of whom rely on affordable train access. Regional officials are calling for federal intervention to restore services and mitigate economic damage to the vital tourism sector.