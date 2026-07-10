Swissport Ireland reports strong profit growth amid improvements at Dublin Airport

Swissport Ireland recorded pre-tax profits of €9.58 million in 2025.

Revenues grew to €66.41 million with new airline contracts.

Headcount decreased to 840 staff.

Normalisation of security pass processing removed extra costs.

Directors project passenger growth beyond original forecasts to 2027.

Swissport Ireland has reported strong profit growth in 2025 amid improved operations at Dublin Airport. Revenues increased as delays eased and new contracts came in. The company operates at Dublin, Shannon and Cork airports.

Pre-tax profits rose to €9.58 million from €1.68 million. After-tax profits climbed to €8.49 million. Revenues reached €66.41 million, with ground handling at €47.19 million, air cargo at €18.86 million and other services at €0.352 million.

Headcount fell 22pc to 840 staff while staff costs stayed near €40.12 million. Directors expect international air passenger growth to exceed forecasts into 2027. A fleet renewal programme reduced repair costs.