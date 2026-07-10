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Gary Morrison CEO of Hostelworld
Gary Morrison CEO of Hostelworld since June 11, 2018

Hostelworld growth curbed by conflict

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By on Hotels & Beds
  • Hostelworld recorded net revenue of €52.2 million in the first half of 2026.
  • Total bookings reached 3.8 million.
  • Average revenue per booking rose to €14.90.
  • The Middle East conflict reduced booking growth by around 3pc.
  • The company kept its full-year 2026 guidance. 

Hostelworld has reported net revenue growth in the first half of 2026 despite external pressures. Bookings increased modestly as average revenue per booking rose. 

The platform maintained full-year guidance with a solid cash position.Net revenue reached €52.2, up 12pc year on year. 

Total bookings stood at 3.8m, with revenue per booking at €14.90. The company noted that the Middle East conflict reduced expected booking growth by around 3pc.European and North American demand held steady while longer-haul routes to Asia and Oceania faced reductions. The Elevate tool supported commission rates. Marketing spend as a share of revenue decreased.

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