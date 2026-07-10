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Sebastian Ebel CEO of TUI
Sebastian Ebel CEO of TUI

TUI to scrap free alcoholic drinks on long haul flights from November

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By on Aviation
  • TUI Airways is to ends free alcoholic drinks for economy on long haul flights from 1 November.
  • Passengers get one complimentary drink with the main meal.
  • Refunds of £12.50 per person each way apply to existing bookings.
  • Premium economy remains unaffected by the policy. 

TUI Airways has changed its policy on complimentary alcoholic drinks for economy passengers on long haul flights. The update takes effect from 1 November. Existing bookings qualify for refunds of £12.50 per person each way.

Economy passengers receive one complimentary alcoholic drink with the main meal. Additional drinks become available for purchase. Premium economy services stay unchanged.The airline cites a focus on competitive fares and customer choice for its decisionl.

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