TUI to scrap free alcoholic drinks on long haul flights from November

TUI Airways is to ends free alcoholic drinks for economy on long haul flights from 1 November.

Passengers get one complimentary drink with the main meal.

Refunds of £12.50 per person each way apply to existing bookings.

Premium economy remains unaffected by the policy.

TUI Airways has changed its policy on complimentary alcoholic drinks for economy passengers on long haul flights. The update takes effect from 1 November. Existing bookings qualify for refunds of £12.50 per person each way.

Economy passengers receive one complimentary alcoholic drink with the main meal. Additional drinks become available for purchase. Premium economy services stay unchanged.The airline cites a focus on competitive fares and customer choice for its decisionl.