Talbot Collection confirms acquisition of the Absolute Hotel in Limerick

Cormac Pettitt, Group Managing Director, Pettitt Group (owners of the Talbot Collection); Philip Gavin, Managing Director, Talbot Collection; Donnacha Hurley, General Manager, Absolute Hotel Limerick, Flavia Serrano, Group Commercial Manager, Talbot Collection and Aoife Sambou, Group HR Executive, Talbot Collection.

The Talbot Collection has confirmed the acquisition of the Absolute Hotel in Limerick for €18m on 5 November 2025, adding a 99-bedroom property.

The deal expands the Wexford-based group’s portfolio to seven hotels across six counties, owned by the Pettitt family.

The hotel joins existing properties like Talbot Hotel Wexford, with €51m hotel revenue in the 2024 financial year.

The group completed multi-million-euro refurbishments at Talbot Hotel Cork and Midleton in 2024, reflecting ongoing investment.

The acquisition follows the hotel’s sale by Jerry O’Reilly earlier this year. Philip Gavin shared “This investment reflects our confidence in Ireland’s hospitality industry.”