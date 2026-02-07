Tampa International Airport approves €1.4bn terminal

Trending
Tampa International Airport approved the final design for Airside D a €1.4bn 16 gate terminal on 5 February 2026 marking its largest expansion in nearly two decades. The 600,000 square foot facility will serve as the international gateway with a modern security checkpoint ground level arrivals inspection and automated people movers linking to the main terminal. Construction will advance to vertical phase later in 2026 with completion targeted for late 2028 and public opening in 2029.

The project incorporates passenger feedback from community sessions including expanded power outlets increased greenery a children’s play area and a quiet room alongside high ceilings extensive glazing and natural light. Airside D will feature a Delta Sky Club a common use lounge over 10 food and retail outlets panoramic gate views and dynamic media installations. The development forms part of the Phase 2 Master Plan alongside additional projects such as ticketing level expansion and public art commissions.

Michael Stephens shared “Airside D will serve as Tampa Bay’s international gateway welcoming the world with the world-class experience our guests expect from TPA.”

