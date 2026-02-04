TAP Air Portugal increases weekly flights to southern Brazil

TAP Air Portugal has confirmed an increase in weekly flights to southern Brazil with the addition of a fourth frequency on routes from Lisbon to Porto Alegre and Lisbon to Florianópolis. The extra services will begin during the European summer season, with the new Porto Alegre flight operating on Mondays from 6 July and the Florianópolis addition running on Sundays from 5 July. This expansion aims to improve connectivity between Portugal, the wider European network, and these key Brazilian cities, supporting greater travel options for passengers.

Carlos Antunes, TAP Director for the Americas, shared the reinforcement of the Porto Alegre route consolidates TAP’s strategic presence in the south of Brazil. In April last year, we were in the state to announce the airline’s return to Rio Grande do Sul and committed to making every effort to ensure the success of this operation. We kept our word and, less than a year later, we are announcing a new investment. We work continuously to be the main link between the state and Europe, as well as bringing travelers from more than 50 countries where we operate to discover the beauty and cultural richness of Rio Grande do Sul.

Mário Chaves, Chief Operating Officer of TAP Air Portugal, shared in September 4, we announced the flight to the state of Santa Catarina. With this new route, TAP reaffirmed its commitment to continue investing in being the preferred European airline for Brazilian customers, while strengthening the connection between the south of the country and Europe. We always believed this connection would be a success and it was. Today, we are pleased to announce the reinforcement of the operation with the launch of a new frequency. The additional flights are expected to boost economic activity and tourism in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina by drawing more international visitors and enhancing links to Europe.