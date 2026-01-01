Ten cruise ships gather in Madeira for New Year’s Eve firework display

Ten ships: Mein Schiff Relax, Mein Schiff 3, Mein Schiff 7, AIDAbella, Artania, Bolette, Arcadia, Spirit of Discovery, Spirit of Adventure, Marella Voyager, Silver Muse.

Ten cruise ships gathered in Funchal at Ilha da Madeira bringing 20,000 passengers and nearly 10,000 crew for New Year’s Eve fireworks.

The Lineup features TUI Cruises with Mein Schiff Relax, Mein Schiff 3, and Mein Schiff 7. AIDAbella and Artania joined from AIDA and Phoenix Reisen. Fred. Olsen’s Bolette and P&O’s Arcadia arrived. Saga Cruises sent Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure. Marella Voyager represented Marella Cruises. Silver Muse visited for the first time after a drydock.

While some docked during display, and others anchored for views, the event targeted German and English markets. Mein Schiff Relax stood out as the largest and newest of the collection. Ships are allowing disembarkation on 1 January 2026 for tours.

Although Silver Muse sailed foff for a Canary Islands cruise, most vessels remained through next day, the island hosted the traditional event.