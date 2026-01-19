THREE airport hotels – Dalata takes over former Radisson Blu at Dublin airport

Dalata has formally welcomed the Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport Central to the hotel group, rebranding the former Radisson Blu.

The change followed the purchase of CG Hotels Limited last year by DHGL Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Dalata Hotel Group plc. This si thed third hotel at the airp0ort to be run by the Dalata group as it already operates the Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport and the Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport.

Dalata has a portfolio of 32 hotels across the State including the ‘Clayton’ and ‘Maldron’ hotel brands, with most of its portfolio hotels operating under these brands.

A new luxury Sofitel Dublin Airport hotel is due to open in late 2026, directly connected to Terminal 2, offering 412 rooms.

Dalata shared on Linkedin: Located just minutes from Terminal 2, this 229-bedroom, four-star hotel becomes the second Clayton hotel at Dublin Airport, strengthening our presence at one of Ireland’s busiest transport hubs and supporting our strategy for long-term, sustainable growth in Dublin.

Following a significant refurbishment in 2019, the hotel offers strong existing performance, substantial on-site parking, extensive event facilities and room to grow, with two planning approvals already secured on its 4.4-acre site.

With this addition, we now have 27 Clayton Hotels across Ireland and Europe. Each one is committed to delivering the warmth, personal service and consistency our guests trust.

Most importantly, this is about people. We’re delighted to welcome a new team of colleagues to Dalata. Our people-first model is built on opportunity, inclusion and development, and we look forward to supporting them as they thrive in the heart of hospitality.