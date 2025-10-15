Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Three KSG food outlets open in Dublin airport Terminal 1

Three KSG food outlets open in Dublin airport Terminal 1

0
By on Food & B
Michael Gleeson CEO of KSG
Michael Gleeson CEO of KSG

KSG is to create 75 new jobs at Dublin Airport with the opening of San Marco Italian, Kimbok Korean Chicken, and Boxx Asian Fusion in Terminal 1.

The outlets, opened by late summer 2025, enhance dining options for passengers.

KSG, an Irish-owned company since 1923, serves 15m meals annually across 125 locations. The new roles include management, culinary, barista, and service positions.

KSG in a written press releases shared that its policy is to support Irish farmers and local producers, focusing on culinary excellence.

Sorcha Nic Eoin of Dublin airport
Sorcha Nic Eoin of Dublin airport

Michael Gleeson CEO of KSG shared: “KSG is delighted to open these new facilities in Dublin Airport which will add additional choice and variety for passengers in Terminal 1.”

Sorcha Nic Eoin of Dublin airport shared: “The new facilities were a very welcome addition to the expanding range of outlets at Dublin Airport and are proving popular with passengers.”

Minister Peter Burke shared: “It was good to see an Irish company expanding in a very competitive environment whilst also noting the company’s long heritage and the support of Irish farmers and local growers.”

Karina Joyce Marketing Manager KSG, James Treacy Operations Manager KSG, Sorcha Nic Eoin Head of Commerical DAA, Peter Burke Minister of Enterprise, Tourism & Employment with Michael Gleeson Chief Executive KSG.

See also  HERE are the finalists in the 2025 Good Food Ireland awards

Related posts:

David Harte wins Euro-Toques Young Chef award Elizabeth Dunphy wins Euro-Toques Rising Pastry Chef 2025 Kennedy centre hosts Taste of Space food festival until 17 November Derek Reilly MD of Aramark Ireland2Sales of under 400 calorie main courses rise by 15pc – Aramark
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.