Three KSG food outlets open in Dublin airport Terminal 1

Michael Gleeson CEO of KSG

KSG is to create 75 new jobs at Dublin Airport with the opening of San Marco Italian, Kimbok Korean Chicken, and Boxx Asian Fusion in Terminal 1.

The outlets, opened by late summer 2025, enhance dining options for passengers.

KSG, an Irish-owned company since 1923, serves 15m meals annually across 125 locations. The new roles include management, culinary, barista, and service positions.

KSG in a written press releases shared that its policy is to support Irish farmers and local producers, focusing on culinary excellence.

Sorcha Nic Eoin of Dublin airport

Michael Gleeson CEO of KSG shared: “KSG is delighted to open these new facilities in Dublin Airport which will add additional choice and variety for passengers in Terminal 1.”

Sorcha Nic Eoin of Dublin airport shared: “The new facilities were a very welcome addition to the expanding range of outlets at Dublin Airport and are proving popular with passengers.”

Minister Peter Burke shared: “It was good to see an Irish company expanding in a very competitive environment whilst also noting the company’s long heritage and the support of Irish farmers and local growers.”