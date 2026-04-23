TUI cuts profit outlook due to jet fuel pressures

TUI has cut its underlying operating profit forecast for the fiscal year ending 30 September 2026.

The company has expected EBIT between €1.1bn and €1.4bn.

Uncertainty from the Iran conflict has limited near-term visibility.

Demand has shifted from Eastern to Western Mediterranean destinations.

TUI has repatriated around 10,000 people in March.

TUI has cut its underlying operating profit forecast and has suspended its revenue guidance. The tour operator has cited uncertainty from the Iran conflict and tight jet fuel supplies that have affected its airline and hotels businesses. TUI has expected underlying EBIT for the fiscal year ending 30 September 2026 to range between €1.1bn and €1.4bn.

The company has reported a partial shift in customer demand from Eastern to Western Mediterranean destinations with reduced bookings for Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt. Customers have booked closer to departure dates. TUI has repatriated around 10,000 people in March including about 5,000 passengers from cruise ships Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5.

The airlines segment and hotels business have accounted for more than two-thirds of revenue. TUI has remained 83pc hedged for jet fuel for summer 2026. Efficiency programmes have helped absorb around €40m in extra costs from the conflict incurred in March.

TUI shared “While continuing to demonstrate strong operational improvement in H1 FY 2026, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the uncertainty surrounding its duration continue to limit near-term visibility and drive consumer caution.”