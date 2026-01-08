Tourism funding to target visitors and air routes from India, UAE & Asia-Pacific

The Irish government confirmed a renewed focus on tourists from India, the UAE, and the Asia-Pacific region through millions of euro in funding. Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke outlined a €4.7 billion capital investment strategy for the next five years as part of the National Development Plan.

More than €77 million will support overseas promotion in markets overlooked in recent years. Allocations include €1.1 billion for home-grown enterprises, €400 million for the tourism industry, and €100 million for large-scale sites in computer chips and pharmaceutical manufacturing. A new initiative called Start up Ireland will aid companies aiming to become global brands, with €300 million to help firms decarbonise and €190 million to accelerate adoption of AI technology.

Envisaged new direct flights from countries including Canada, the US, India, and the United Arab Emirates will underpin growth in the tourism sector.