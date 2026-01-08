Tourism Ireland confirms MOU with Trip.com

Tourism Ireland has confirmed a new Memorandum of Understanding with Trip.com Group on 7 January 2026 to increase visitors to the island of Ireland. Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the signing in Shanghai at Trip.com Group headquarters.

Trip.com Group operates platforms serving users in fifty countries and regions, providing reach to long-haul and high-value travellers through content, data, and AI marketing.

Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland shared “I’m delighted to welcome Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the signing of our new MoU with Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is one of the largest online travel agents in the world and our new partnership will offer us valuable reach to long-haul and high-value visitors.

We are delighted to collaborate with Trip.com Group as a leading travel partner in China and around the world. At Tourism Ireland, we are proud to play our role in the Government’s Action Plan on Market Diversification, building partnerships and inspiring visitor demand from valued markets, for the year ahead and for the long term. The Taoiseach will also attend our business luncheon event in Shanghai, where he will meet some of our key travel trade and media partners on the ground here, who we work closely with to grow connections and business to the island of Ireland.”