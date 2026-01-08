Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Tourism Ireland confirms MOU with Trip.com
Alice Mansergh CEO of Tourism Ireland
Alice Mansergh CEO of Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland confirms MOU with Trip.com

0
By on Ireland

Tourism Ireland has confirmed a new Memorandum of Understanding with Trip.com Group on 7 January 2026 to increase visitors to the island of Ireland. Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the signing in Shanghai at Trip.com Group headquarters.

Trip.com Group operates platforms serving users in fifty countries and regions, providing reach to long-haul and high-value travellers through content, data, and AI marketing.

Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland shared “I’m delighted to welcome Taoiseach Micheál Martin to the signing of our new MoU with Trip.com Group. Trip.com Group is one of the largest online travel agents in the world and our new partnership will offer us valuable reach to long-haul and high-value visitors. 

We are delighted to collaborate with Trip.com Group as a leading travel partner in China and around the world. At Tourism Ireland, we are proud to play our role in the Government’s Action Plan on Market Diversification, building partnerships and inspiring visitor demand from valued markets, for the year ahead and for the long term. The Taoiseach will also attend our business luncheon event in Shanghai, where he will meet some of our key travel trade and media partners on the ground here, who we work closely with to grow connections and business to the island of Ireland.”

See also  Festivals in Ireland’s county Westmeath

Related posts:

JUST BACK FROM: Winterval Festival in Waterford Sean McKeown, Chief Executive of Waterford City and County CouncilSTATE OF PLAY: Waterford’s plans to transform the north bank Leonard Hobbs of the Valentia Island projectValentia Island Development Company seeks permission to restore historic cable station Fota Wildlife Park to reopen on December 20 after bird flu closure and cull
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.