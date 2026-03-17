Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Leaning Tower & Empire State among key sites illuminated by SIXTEENTH Tourism Ireland Global Greening
REICHSBURG-COCHEM-GERMANY

Leaning Tower & Empire State among key sites illuminated by SIXTEENTH Tourism Ireland Global Greening

0
By on Ireland

New and renewed additions to Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening campaign for 2026 include the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Empire State Building in New York, Niagara Falls, CN Tower in Canada and Grand Place in Brussels.

Sites also feature Jelling Stones in Denmark and Bergisel Ski Jump in Austria. When the St Patrick’s festival global greeningfirst started back in 2010, just two global sites – the Sydney Opera House and Auckland’s Sky Tower – lit up. This year more than 400 places around the globe will light up.

Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening lights up landmarks in green to mark St Patrick’s Day creating what the organisation calls a shared moment of celebration and promotes Ireland year-round. Tourism Ireland runs media, trade and consumer promotions during St Patrick’s period.

See also  Tourism Ireland and 15 enterprise host promotion in New York

Alice Mansergh shared “Every year, St Patrick’s Day puts Ireland in the global spotlight and our Global Greening initiative is a wonderful symbol of the deep connections we share around the world. St Patrick’s Day offers a unique opportunity for tourism to Ireland both attracting visitors from around the world and teeing up interest and bookings for the season ahead.”

Leaning Tower of Pisa
Empire State Building in New York
Niagara Falls
Gateshead Millennium Bridge 
Cibeles Fountain in Madrid
4 Grand Place in Brussels
Heidecksburg Castle in Rudolstadt, Germany
Hotel De Ville in Cannes 
Reichsburg Cochem, Germany
Jelling Stones in Jelling, Denmark
National Wallace Monument in Stirling, Scotland
Wiener Riesenrad in Vienna Austria
Sky town Auskland

Related posts:

Michael Murphy TD, James O'Conno chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on TourismOireachtas Committee on Tourism told of short term rental fears Mairéad Winters of Tipperary TourismThurles Sarsfields GAA club launches heritage and tourism walking trail Marguerite Foyle of Kylemore AbbeyKylemore Abbey to Host Talk on “Old Ireland in Colour” Brian McHugh chair of the Competition and Consumer Protection CommissionCCPC recommends removing restrictions on Uber
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.