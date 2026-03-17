Leaning Tower & Empire State among key sites illuminated by SIXTEENTH Tourism Ireland Global Greening

New and renewed additions to Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening campaign for 2026 include the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Empire State Building in New York, Niagara Falls, CN Tower in Canada and Grand Place in Brussels.

Sites also feature Jelling Stones in Denmark and Bergisel Ski Jump in Austria. When the St Patrick’s festival global greeningfirst started back in 2010, just two global sites – the Sydney Opera House and Auckland’s Sky Tower – lit up. This year more than 400 places around the globe will light up.

Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening lights up landmarks in green to mark St Patrick’s Day creating what the organisation calls a shared moment of celebration and promotes Ireland year-round. Tourism Ireland runs media, trade and consumer promotions during St Patrick’s period.

Alice Mansergh shared “Every year, St Patrick’s Day puts Ireland in the global spotlight and our Global Greening initiative is a wonderful symbol of the deep connections we share around the world. St Patrick’s Day offers a unique opportunity for tourism to Ireland both attracting visitors from around the world and teeing up interest and bookings for the season ahead.”

Leaning Tower of Pisa

Empire State Building in New York

Niagara Falls

Gateshead Millennium Bridge

Cibeles Fountain in Madrid

4 Grand Place in Brussels

Heidecksburg Castle in Rudolstadt, Germany

Hotel De Ville in Cannes

Reichsburg Cochem, Germany

Jelling Stones in Jelling, Denmark

National Wallace Monument in Stirling, Scotland

Wiener Riesenrad in Vienna Austria