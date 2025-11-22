TRAGEDY: Indian air force HAL Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai air show, killing pilot

Dubai air show crash

An Indian Air Force HAL Tejas combat aircraft crashed during a demonstration flight at the Dubai Airshow on 21 November 2025 around 2:10 p.m. local time after the pilot flew across the site several times.

The aircraft lost control and dived toward the ground just prior to crashing inside the airfield grounds at Al Maktoum International Airport, where black smoke rose and sirens sounded.

The pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, sustained fatal injuries in the accident, and the Indian Air Force constituted a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause.

Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and managed the situation on-site, while the Dubai Airshow cancelled its final day.

India’s Press Information Bureau rejected social media claims of an oil leak on a Tejas aircraft at the airshow as false attempts to undermine the fighter’s technical reliability.

