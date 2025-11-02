‘Travel agents handle crises with calm and professionalism’ – Worldchoice’s Carol Anne O’Neill pays tribute to professional agents

Carol Anne O’Neill told the 2025 Worldchoice conference at Johnstown Estate in County Meath that growth requires openness to change, learning, risks, and new experiences. In her opening speech to the conference she said opportunities arise from training, work, or relationships.

These elements build resilience, creativity, and confidence. In business, opportunities in markets, products, technologies, or consumer trends drive expansion. Growth enables investment in innovation, talent, and further opportunities.

The conference serves as a platform for connection and learning beyond presentations. Worldchoice members treat travel as a profession, not a hobby. They maintain expert product knowledge and deliver customer care. Many provide 24/7 availability for emergencies. Members handle crises with calm and professionalism while sustaining relationships with partners and customers.

Ms O’Neill urged full engagement, questions, and new connections. She highlighted the knowledge in the room. The event theme centred on future horizons and growth. Members should recognise their skills and contributions to the industry.

Attendees received encouragement to update skills and seek possibilities. The conference aimed to spark conversations for change. Worldchoice positions itself for sustainable progress through these efforts.

“Growth and opportunities are essential for both personal and professional development as they enable us to reach our full potential and adapt to the everchanging world that the travel industry brings.”

“This is not a hobby, but a true profession. You are expert in trained and continually update your knowledge base and skill set. Your product knowledge is absolutely second to none.”