Travel Counsellors launches in-house AI assistant for network of home workers

Cathy Burke of Travel Counsellors

Travel Counsellors has launched TC Co-Pilot, an AI assistant to its homewrokers globally including over 80 agents in Ireland.

The tool integrates with Phenix platform to assist with itineraries, hotel research, and marketing. It features create tailored packing lists and personalised welcome letters. It was developed in-house over 18 months with user feedback from trials. Future updates include expanded itinerary options and performance insights.

Cathy Burke shared “The introduction of TC Co-Pilot marks another exciting step for our Travel Counsellors here in Ireland. It combines the latest technology with the human touch that defines how we do business. By helping our people work more efficiently and creatively, it allows them to spend more time caring for their clients and creating unforgettable travel experiences. It’s another example of how Travel Counsellors continues to be one of the best places to work in travel in Ireland.”

Jon Bauer shared “We’re delighted to roll out TC Co-Pilot to our global community. The launch of TC Co-Pilot represents a major step forward in how we use AI to support our Travel Counsellors. Rather than replacing human expertise, it enhances it, giving our community the tools to work smarter and deliver even more meaningful, personalised service. This technology is designed to free up time, spark creativity and strengthen the relationships that sit at the heart of every exceptional travel experience. It’s a reflection of our commitment to innovation that is developed by our community, for our community.”