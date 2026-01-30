Trending
Trump Doonbeg Resort reports €2.2m operating profit in 2024

Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg in County Clare confirmed an operating profit of €2.2m in 2024 up 8pc from the previous year. 

Revenue rose 7pc to €17.3m with pre-tax profit at €595,000 compared with €489,000 in 2023. The Donald J Trump Revocable Trust controls the operating company TIGL Ireland Enterprises.

Directors including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr noted increased sales across green fees membership accommodation and hotel services. The resort received international recognition as one of Europe’s top five resorts in Conde Nast Traveller awards and Ireland’s best golf hotel. Hosting the Irish Open from 10 to 13 September is expected to boost profile further with Donald Trump planning to visit.

Eric Trump shared We’ll drive millions of dollars worth of economic value into Ireland during the tournament. I’ve promised Rory McIlroy that. Rory’s become a friend. And frankly, I’d say without Rory’s support, I’m not even sure if we’d have it here.

