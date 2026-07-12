Uniworld boutique river cruises launches complimentary land offer for 2027

Bookings must occur by 31 August 2026.

The offer includes hotel stays on select 2027 sailings.

Itineraries feature the Douro River Valley.

Danube routes pair with Prague.

Four new ships join the fleet in 2027.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has introduced a Complimentary Land Offer for new bookings made by 31 August 2026. The promotion adds pre or post cruise hotel stays at no extra cost on selected 2027 itineraries. Included sailings cover Portugal Spain Douro River Valley and Danube routes with Prague.

The offer applies to journeys such as Slovenia Venice Jewels of Veneto and Vienna Capital Cities of the Danube.

Uniworld is preparing for fleet expansion with four new ships in 2027, three newly built “Super Ships” and charting an ultra-luxury expedition yacht, alongside six fresh itineraries. This landmark expansion transforms Uniworld’s entire core European offering into a fully “Super Ship” fleet: