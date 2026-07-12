Uniworld boutique river cruises launches complimentary land offer for 2027

- Bookings must occur by 31 August 2026.
- The offer includes hotel stays on select 2027 sailings.
- Itineraries feature the Douro River Valley.
- Danube routes pair with Prague.
- Four new ships join the fleet in 2027.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has introduced a Complimentary Land Offer for new bookings made by 31 August 2026. The promotion adds pre or post cruise hotel stays at no extra cost on selected 2027 itineraries. Included sailings cover Portugal Spain Douro River Valley and Danube routes with Prague.
The offer applies to journeys such as Slovenia Venice Jewels of Veneto and Vienna Capital Cities of the Danube.
Uniworld is preparing for fleet expansion with four new ships in 2027, three newly built “Super Ships” and charting an ultra-luxury expedition yacht, alongside six fresh itineraries. This landmark expansion transforms Uniworld’s entire core European offering into a fully “Super Ship” fleet:
- Audrey: Named after Audrey Hepburn, this Super Ship features geometric patterns and a palette of greens, golds, and blues. It will launch on April 16, 2027, sailing the Rhine and Moselle rivers on itineraries like Paris, Prague & Germany’s Hidden Gems.
- Marlene: Honoring Marlene Dietrich, this vessel balances warm tan, gold, pink, red, and blue interior tones. It debuts on March 27, 2027, with a Tulips & Windmills sailing before moving to the Danube River.
- São Rafael on Portugal’s Douro River: Designed as a sister ship to the S.S. São Gabriel, this Super Ship will accommodate up to 94 guests. The name pays homage to Portugal’s rich maritime legacy.
- Aqua Blu: A sleek, 15-suite expedition yacht operated in partnership with Aqua Expeditions. Uniworld will offer two exclusive 13-night Bali, Singapore & Indonesia Expedition sailings per year, exploring remote locations like Komodo National Park and the Spice Islands.