Ireland ranked SEVENTH in Global citizenship passport index

Global Citizen Solutions revealed Ireland in seventh place.

Ireland ranks seventh in enhanced mobility.

National income per capita stands at $71,150.

Quality of living ranking reaches thirteenth place.

Global Citizen Solutions has published the Global Passport Index 2026 in which Ireland holds seventh position for the second year. The index ranks passports from 197 countries and territories across enhanced mobility, investment and quality of living pillars. Ireland achieved a composite score of approximately 93.4.

Ireland improved its investment ranking by nine places to 21st over five years. Europe occupies nine of the top ten positions with Sweden leading at 96.05 and Singapore in tenth place as the only non-European entry.

The United States fell to twelfth position. Laura Madrid shared “For decades, the Anglosphere passports were treated as fixed inheritance. Our data says it is closer to an asset that can lose value or gain it responsive to policy, to diplomacy, and to how a country chooses to treat others. Ireland’s rise and America’s fall are the same lesson read from opposite ends.”

