Uniworld Boutique River Cruises marks 50th anniversary in 2026

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout 2026 with a series of exclusive experiences and special events. The company has launched a 50th Anniversary Sale providing up to 30 percent off select departures in the year. Every European sailing will include an onboard Golden Party to mark the milestone.

The anniversary introduces the new S.S. Emilie, a 154-passenger vessel inspired by Austrian painter Gustav Klimt and named after his muse Emilie Flöge. The ship features Art Nouveau design, jewel tones, gold accents, a unique restaurant and lounge, and a two-bedroom suite. It will operate eight itineraries on the Danube.

Additional offerings include two Mystery Cruise sailings, a 50-night Grand Mystery Cruise across three continents, and expanded family sailings in the Generations Collection. The company also plans major expansions for 2027 with new ships and itineraries.

Ellen Bettridge shared ““Everything we do begins with our guests. For 50 years, we’ve listened closely, evolved alongside our travelers and continually raised the bar for what luxury river cruising can be. This anniversary is both a celebration of how far we’ve come and an exciting look at where we’re headed next, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating with our guests all year long”