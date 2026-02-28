US exempts aircraft, engines, parts from new 10pc tariffs

The US President Donald Trump exempted civil aircraft their engines and spare parts from the new 10 percent tariff rate that applied to all imports into the country.

Most aircraft and parts received exemption from the previous tariffs but Embraer products did not. The current framework levelled the playing field for all original equipment manufacturers. All OEMs now received exemption regardless of country of origin.

A 10pc global import surcharge was implemented under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, effective as of 24 February 2026. While President Trump suggested raising this to 15pc, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the current rate remains at 10pc.

In addition to aerospace, the White House has exempted other categories such as passenger vehicles, certain electronics, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals.