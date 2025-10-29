Valencia begins Jubilee Year of the Holy Grail

Valencia cathedral’s holy grail has been in the city since 1424.

Valencia celebrates Third Jubilee Year of the Holy Grail from 30 October 2025 to 29 October 2026, starting with mass at Cathedral.

New Visitor Reception Centre in Almudín building features exhibition on relic origins, audio guides, touchscreens, and projections. Two-hour guided tours start at Tourist Office, visiting Church of San Martín, Church of San Juan, Casa de Sabina Suey, and Cathedral.

MuVIM hosts special exhibition; masses every Thursday at 19:30 in Chapel of the Holy Chalice. Direct Ryanair flights from Cork and Dublin from €33 return; city offers over 200 kilometres of cycle lanes and 300 sunshine days yearly.

Valencia Cathedral preserves an agate cup that is widely believed to be the actual Holy Grail used by Jesus at the Last Supper. King Alfonso the Magnanimous brought the relic to Valencia in 1424, and it has been housed in the cathedral since. The cathedral has a dedicated chapel for it, and the city is recognized by the Vatican as a “Jubilee city” due to the relic’s significance.