Vietnam carriers secure major Boeing aircraft orders

Vietnam Airlines has finalised an order for 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft to support domestic and regional growth. The investment focuses on fleet modernisation and efficiency. Sun PhuQuoc Airways agreed to up to 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliners valued at $22.5bn at list prices for intercontinental routes to the US and Europe. VietJet will acquire six Boeing 737 planes through Griffin Global Asset Management in a nearly $1bn financing deal. These orders mark substantial expansion for Vietnamese aviation.

Dang Ngoc Hoa shared Vietnam Airlines is taking a comprehensive and forward-looking approach to strengthening its capabilities and fleet modernisation. The investment in 50 Boeing 737-8 aircraft marks a significant step in building a modern, fuel-efficient fleet.