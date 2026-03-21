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Torstein Hagen of Viking cruises
Torstein Hagen of Viking cruises

Viking floats out world’s first hydrogen powered cruise ship

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  • Viking floats out the Viking Libra at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard.
  • The ship operates as the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise vessel with zero emissions.
  • Delivery scheduled for November 2026.
  • The inaugural season includes Mediterranean and Northern Europe sailings.
  • The 998-guest ship features hybrid propulsion up to six megawatts.

Viking has floated out the Viking Libra which is set to become the world’s first hydrogen powered cruise ship capable of zero emissions operation. 

The vessel left the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona and is scheduled for delivery in November 2026 with its inaugural season covering Mediterranean and Northern Europe routes. 

The hybrid propulsion system will allow navigation in environmentally sensitive areas and the next ship the Viking Astrea will follow the same technology when it enters service in 2027.

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